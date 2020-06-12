Miguel Garcia Mora

June 12, 2020
December 21, 1980 ~ June 5, 2020 (age 39)

Miguel returned home on June 5, 2020 at the age of 39.

He was born on December 21, 1980 in Morelia, Mexico a son of Modesto Garcia Magana and Ana Maria Mora Jaimes.

Miguel worked in construction as a framer.

He is survived by his daughters; Geraldine, Mariana, Andrea, and his siblings.

Private family service will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Viewing will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah. A private family viewing will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020. Interment, Logan Cemetery

