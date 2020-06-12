May 28, 1942 – June 10, 2020 (age 78)

Ray D. Lee went to meet his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Ray Donald Lee was born May 28, 1942 to Lucille Mary Donaldson Lee of Rockford, Illinois and Roy Newbern Lee of Willacoochee, Georgia.

Ray graduated high school in Charleston, South Carolina in 1961 and he was the second son of a military father.

Upon high school graduation, Ray served six years in the United States Army; 31.5 months all of which was overseas.

He later graduated from Central Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree (BA). Then Ray worked for Boeing Aircraft for 3 years moving onto the Milwaukee (Milw) Railroad for 10 years as a special officer with the RR police department. He then worked as an apprentice boiler maker with the department of the Navy serving 23 years as a Master Boilermaker. Ray worked for 2 years as a boiler hand at the Wyoming State Hospital and three years in NDT for Hawkeye, Inspection. He believed that NDT was the best boss and place and he ever worked.

Ray enjoyed deer and elk hunting in Wyoming where he met and married Sharon Ann Pollard Meeks and fell in love, and finally found happiness and peace.

Ray is survived by his wife and her three children, Steven Boyd Meeks of Idaho, JD and Denise (Meeks) Kearl of Utah, and Sam and Anna (Meeks) Smith also of Idaho. Ray is also survived by his son, R. Thomas Lee and a daughter, Nicole D. Lee both of Puyullup, Washington.

Ray was a member of the Church of the Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings.

Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00am at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder County.

