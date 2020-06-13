Logan Ranger District plans to sell firewood permits beginning Monday

LOGAN – The Logan Ranger District of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest will begin selling firewood permits for the 2020 season over the phone and through the mail on Monday, June 15th. Permit holders may begin cutting after their permit is received via U.S. Postal Service.

“Due to current health concerns, purchases can be made by credit card over the phone, or by check through the mail,” said Jennefer Parker, Logan District Ranger for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. “Last year we sold roughly 200 permits.”

The district would like to avoid using cash at this time.

Those who want buy a permit using a credit card should call the Ranger District offices during regular business hours between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Logan Ranger District’s telephone number is (435) 755-3620, they are located at 1500 E. Highway 89, Logan, UT 84321.

Whether purchasing by credit card or check, purchasers should be prepared to provide their name, address, phone number, type of identification and identification number, and number of cords desired.

Parker wanted to remind those cutting wood this year to be careful where they park their vehicles and be aware of sparks.

“Especially be careful in the Green Canyon and Providence Canyon areas were the grass is starting to cure out,” she said. “Cutting and taking firewood is a good way to reduce fuel for fires.”

Removing fuel is the primary reason we sell firewood permits she said.

The minimum cost for a permit is $30 for 4 cords of firewood. Each additional cord is $7.50, with a maximum purchase of 10 cords per household in 2020.

Permits will be mailed to purchasers, along with a receipt, cutting instructions and a map. Purchasers are required to sign and date the permit in the permittee line as soon as it is received.

Firewood permits allow for cutting and removal of any deadwood on the ground, in designed areas. Standing dead trees my not be felled or removed.