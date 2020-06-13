Utah’s total COVID-19 cases still spiking; 32 new cases in BRHD

LOGAN – The current statewide spike in COVID-19 infections continued Saturday as 404 new confirmed cases were reported by the state.

There have been 13,981 positive cases in Utah since tracking began in March.

At the same time, with 31 new cases in the Bear River Health District Saturday, northern Utah’s overall total grew to 1,044 cases (966 in Cache County, 77 in Box Elder County and one in Rich County.)

Among the new cases in Cache County, 24 are included in the 18-60 age group, one patient is over 60 and two more are under 18. All four cases in Box Elder County are also 18-60.

Saturday’s BRHD report also indicates 22 patients in the district are currently hospitalized, 17 in Cache County and five in Box Elder County.

The state total of 13,981 marks a daily rate increase of 2.9 percent from yesterday. Saturday’s 404 cases means Utah has experienced 17 straight days of 200 or more positive cases.

With 3,996 tests administered yesterday, 262,782 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives during the pandemic is 5.3 percent of the total tested.

There have been 139 total COVID-19 deaths, eight in Friday’s report but none since yesterday.

There are 8,114 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered”.

With 24 more hospitalizations since yesterday, 132 positive cases are now hospitalized, and the total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah during the pandemic is 1,012.

The most recent Idaho report shows 3,353 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths, one more than yesterday. There have been 11 positive cases in Franklin County, none in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.