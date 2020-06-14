Cox said, if elected governor, his cabinet will have representation from all of Utah

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during the Utah Gubernatorial Republican Primary Debate at the PBS Utah studio at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Last Monday night, June 8th, at the first Rural Gubernatorial Debate, candidate and current Lieutenant Governor Spencer J. Cox was pleased to see the rural part of the state, where he is from, be discussed and represented.

“I am a rural voter and this stuff really matters to me and so I was grateful that we had an entire night just to talk about the issues impacting rural Utah. It was a conversation I had several years ago with a legislator, he said ‘why should I care about rural Utah?’, and I just said ‘while I can’t think of any reason unless you care about your food, your water, your energy, your recreation.’ He got it and apologized,” according to Cox.

On KVNU’s For the People program last week, he said it’s not that the Wasatch Front doesn’t care about more rural parts of the state, he said they often just forget about them. Cox said, if elected, he will have a geographically diverse cabinet with individuals from northern, central, eastern and southern Utah.

The primary election will be held June 30th. Ballots have been mailed out. You can get more information on his campaign at VoteCox.com.