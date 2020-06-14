Weekend COVID count in BRHD is lowest 2-day total in weeks

LOGAN – The Bear River Health District’s weekend COVID-19 count of 48 positive cases is the lowest two-day total in weeks. With 31 positive tests Saturday and 17 Sunday, the district’s caseload grew to 1,061: 982 in Cache County, 78 in Box Elder County and one in Rich County.

Among Saturday’s new Cache County cases, 24 are included in the 18-60 age group, one patient is over 60 and two more are under 18. All four cases in Box Elder County are also 18-60.

The 17 cases Sunday include 16 in Cache County (15 between 18-60 years and one under 18) and one in Box Elder County (18-60).

Sunday’s BRHD report also indicates 22 patients in the district are currently hospitalized, 17 in Cache County and five in Box Elder County.

On Sunday, Logan restaurant El Toro Viejo announced they would be shutting their doors after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“We feel that in order to ensure the health and safety of our employees and patrons, it is best to close until our employees are tested,” a message posted on the restaurant’s website and Facebook page said.

“This individual worked in the back of house, did not work around many others, worked only a few days a week, and regularly wore a mask.

“We will make a decision about reopening once testing is complete,” the statement continued. “We are very grateful for your continued support during these last few months of uncertainty and appreciate your understanding while we come to a decision on how to proceed.

Since the start of the pandemic, it wasn’t a good week for Utah. With 1,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases the last seven days, the outbreak worsened. During the week 18 more Utahns died.

The new state total of 14,313 marks a daily rate increase of 2.4 percent from yesterday and includes 332 cases reported Sunday.

With 4,931 tests administered yesterday, 267,713 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives during the pandemic is 5.3 percent of the total tested.

There have been 139 total COVID-19 deaths, but none the last two days.

There are 8,252 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 16 more hospitalizations since yesterday, 137 positive cases are now hospitalized, and the total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah during the pandemic is 1,028.

Sunday the state set a record for most hospitalizations in the pandemic with 137.

The most recent Idaho report shows 3,399 confirmed COVID-19 cases and still 87 deaths. The Franklin County caseload has grown to 12 positive cases while there are none in Bear Lake or Oneida counties.