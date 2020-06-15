April 1, 1992 – June 13, 2020 (age 28)

Andrea Catherine Lewis, 28, left this world on June 13, 2020 for a far better place.

She was born April 1, 1992 in Ogden, Utah to Alan and Teresa Lewis.

Andrea lived most of her life in Logan, Utah attending Logan City Schools and graduating from Logan High School in 2010.

She enjoyed snowboarding, hiking, rock climbing, and being outdoors. She loved going on vacations with her family, especially to the beach where she could collect sea shells and rocks.

She was an excellent cook, and made wonderful manicotti and delicious mashed potatoes.

Andrea could light up the room with her presence. Throughout her life she made many friends. She was fun loving, never judgmental and always cheered for the underdog.

She loved animals and always wanted a dog, but settled instead for stray and sheltered cats that she would bring home for all of us to love.

She is survived by her parents, Al and Teresa, her brother, Nick, her grandmothers Ruth Ann Lewis and Pat Brown, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Wendell Lewis and Bert “Buzz” Brown.

We are certainly going to miss our beautiful Andie!

There will be a family Graveside Service this week and burial will be in the Logan City Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank all who have been so supportive and loving at this tender time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries