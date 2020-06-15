Cache County’s COVID-19 count over 1,000; 42 new BRHD cases

LOGAN – The Bear River Health District’s Monday COVID-19 count of 42 positive cases includes 38 in Cache County to push the total number of positive tests in the county past 1,000 (it is 1,020 now). There were four new cases in Box Elder County and no new cases in Rich County.

So with the Box Elder caseload now at 82 and one existing case in Rich County, the three-county totals during the pandemic add up to 1,103 positive tests.

Among Saturday’s new Cache County cases, 24 are included in the 18-60 age group, one patient is over 60 and two more are under 18. All four cases in Box Elder County are also 18-60.

Monday’s BRHD report indicates 23 patients in the district have been hospitalized, 18 in Cache County and five in Box Elder County.

The new state total of 14,608 marks a daily rate increase of 2.1 percent from yesterday and includes 295 cases reported since yesterday.

With 5,225 tests administered yesterday, 272,938 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives during the pandemic is 5.4 percent of the total tested.

There have been 143 total COVID-19 deaths, four more than yesterday.

There are 8,380 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 13 more hospitalizations since yesterday, 137 positive cases are now hospitalized, and the total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah during the pandemic is 1,041.

The most recent Idaho report shows 3,399 confirmed COVID-19 cases and still 87 deaths. The Franklin County caseload has grown to 12 positive cases while there are none in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.