June 20, 1945 – June 13, 2020 (age 74)



Our loving, honorable, and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Claude Brian Mendenhall, passed away June 13, 2020 from complications due to congestive heart failure.

He was born June 20, 1945 in Soda Springs, Idaho, the oldest child of Claude Vernon Mendenhall and Beulah Walton Mendenhall. He was raised in Thatcher, Idaho and blessed with four younger siblings, Peggy, Julie, Vernon, and Shauna whom he loved dearly. He worked alongside his father and grandfather in the family business from a very young age which instilled in him his remarkable work ethic.

He graduated from Grace High School in 1963 and enrolled in LDS business college in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He interrupted his college education to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Central British Mission. It was there that he met a sister missionary, Vivien Ann Simpson, who would later become his eternal companion. They were sealed in the Logan LDS temple on August 2, 1968. After graduating from LDS Business College with a degree in Accounting, they returned to Grace where he was employed with the First National Bank of Grace. It was also during this time that he became the clerk and business manager for the Grace School District. Brian had many talents, from finance and numbers to working with his hands and he used these talents to bless the lives of countless people. He was a literal jack-of-all trades.

He worked for over fifty years with many districts throughout the state and was currently working with the Preston School District which had a special place in his heart. Many of Brian’s greatest friends were made through the relationships he cultivated through working with multiple school districts in Idaho. Brian had a strong testimony of the gospel and made church callings a priority in his life. He was a faithful home teacher and probably holds the record for the longest running calling as the ward financial clerk with close to fifty years of service.

Brian was the purest example of humility, selflessness, and kindness. He touched the lives of so many people through his quiet acts of service. He never liked praise or recognition but he left a powerful legacy. Brian had a great love for his family and was an extremely devoted father and grandfather. He was so proud of his grandkids and their talents and accomplishments.

He had a great sense of humor and loved the Utah Jazz. As your family, we want to thank you Brian for the incredible lesson you taught us by your consistent example as a Disciple of Christ of humility, charity, forgiveness, and love.

Brian is survived by his devoted wife, Vivien Ann Mendenhall, his son, Timothy (Melanie) Mendenhall, Soda Springs, Idaho, and daughters, Elizabeth (Jason) Andersen, Grace, Idaho, and Jessica (Steven) Schvaneveldt, Hyde Park, Utah, and 11 grandchildren, Derek, Reily, Hunter, Katelyn, Devin, Ella, Lydia, Tristin, Colten, Duncan, and Eliza. He was preceded in death by a baby daughter and his parents.

The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Dr. James Woodmansee, Brian Platt P.A., and the entire staff at Cottontree as well as other countless nurses and doctors who cared for him for the last few months. Thank you to this wonderful community for all your kind words and concern during this difficult time.

Due to the current circumstances, if you are comfortable attending, there will be graveside service on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Lago Cemetery, Lago, Idaho at 12:00 Noon.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite local charity or organization.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sims Funeral Home