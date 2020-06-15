David Brandon Barker, aka “Rugrat”, is the son of Lewis G. Barker and Gay Belle Barker.

David grew up in Brigham City and later moved to North Ogden and currently resided in Hooper.

He graduated from Weber High School in 2012. David joined the Marines in 2012 and served our country proudly.

He loved to rodeo and spent a lot of time working ranches in the West.

David met the love of his life Kristen Becraft, April of 2018. They where set to be engaged later this month. David was a dedicated step-father to his two sons, Hayden, Camden and his daughter Raelynn; she is his princess!!!

David loved his family and always talked about his parents and siblings. David was a friend to all and loved everybody. David is now our guardian angel and our cowboy in the sky. Ride high brother and rest easy.

David is survived by his parents, Lewis and Gay Belle Barker; siblings Annie (Denton) Bingham, Terra (Scott) Lee, Tanya (Adam) Hayes, Blake (Diana) Barker, Mitzi (Ryan) Carter, Lindy (Noah) Manwaring; fiancée Kristen Becraft; in-laws Mark Becraft and Cyndi Peterson, Ryan (Kourtney) Becraft, Kylee (Jason) Huntsman, Daxtin Becraft; sons Hayden, Camden; daughter Raelynn and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Clint L. Barker; niece Isabella Carter; grandparents L. Ward and Hermine Barker and Norman and Hazel Curtis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary from 4:00 – 6:30pm followed by a Celebration of Life at the Cold Springs Trout Farm, located at 2284 North Fruitland Drive in North Ogden, Utah from 7:00 – 9:00pm for all family and friends. A viewing will also be held Friday prior to the service at Myers Ogden Mortuary from 9:45 – 10:45am. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.

The family is asking donations to be made to help Kristen and his kids; venmo to Kristen @kristen-pederson12 or Chase Bank under Kristen Pederson.

