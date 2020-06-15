Even small town libraries not immune from pandemic

In an email sent out early Monday morning to Richmond residents, the city administration said “due to a recent exposure of the COVID-19 Virus at the library, (on Monday, June 8th), the library is closed through Saturday, June 27th”.

No other information was given, and on their website https://richmondlibrary.us/ the message simply said “the library will be closed for 2 weeks. Check back for more information”.

After a recent spike in COVID-19 cases last week in Cache County, the Logan Library (and Logan Recreation Center) closed until further notice. The Logan Library website (library.loganutah.org) says staff is still available to answer questions, schedule pick-it-up service or arrange Books by Mail.