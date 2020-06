– June 11, 2020

Jeannine Smith Hymas passed away in Aloha, Oregon on June 11, 2020.

A visitation open to the public will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Schwab Matthews Mortuary, 702 Clay Street, Montpelier, Idaho.

A funeral for family only will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00am at Schwab Matthews Mortuary.

