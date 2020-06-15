Logan City officials announce 600 West to remain closed

LOGAN – The closure of 600 West from 1000 North to 1400 North has been extended through June 30, according to Logan City officials.

The road will not be passable to vehicular traffic during that time, said Tom Dickinson of the city’s Public Works Department.

A number of unexpected issues have developed during the ongoing road repair project that made the extended closure necessary, he added.

Dickinson explained that soil beneath the road excavation area has been saturated by recent rainfall and trenches along the roadway were left open to allow the soil to dry out. Those trenches are scheduled to be backfilled during the week of June 15 to 21.

The Logan Water Department has also determined that the valves in its water line along the south leg of 600 West should be replaced to avoid the potential for future failure. Necessary parts have been ordered and that work is set to be completed during the week of June 22 to 28.

Finally, Dominion Energy also plans to relocate a shallow gas line along 600 West that has been damaged during the road repair project. That work is also slated to begin June 22.

City officials are advising local residents to use alternate travel routes to avoid 600 West from 1000 North to 1400 North from now through the end of June.