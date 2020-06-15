Preliminary hearing set for Logan man arrested for allegedly robbing individuals at knifepoint

Booking photo for Richard Opoku-Agyemang (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a 22-year-old Logan man who is accused of robbing several people by knifepoint while already on probation for other crimes. Richard Opoku-Agyemang was booked into the Cache County Jail in May, where he is being held on $51,000 bail.

Opoku-Agyemang was in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and, possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Opoku-Agyemang is suspected of robbing several men with a knife on May 26. He forced them to strip to their underwear and then searched through their clothes, stealing a phone and charging bank.

According to Logan City police officers, the alleged victims claimed Opoku-Agyemang had an “elk or deer horn” knife. He also stole $50 before fleeing on foot.

Officers later located Opoku-Agyemang and questioned him. He denied having any memory of the robbery. He also allegedly had methamphetamine in his wallet.

Prosecutors claim Opoku-Agyemang was already on probation for other crimes when the alleged robbery occurred.

During Monday’s court appearance, defense attorney Mike McGinnis asked the court to schedule the preliminary hearing, where a judge will determine whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to bind Opoku-Agyemang over for trial. The hearing was scheduled for June 22.

Opoku-Agyemang could face up to life in prison if convicted.

