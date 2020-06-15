Richmond man confesses to molesting young girl

Booking photo for Alfonso Garcia (Courtesy: Cache County School District)

LOGAN — A 39-year-old Richmond man has confessed to sexually assaulting a young girl multiple times. Alfonso Garcia accepted a plea deal that could keep him out of prison.

Court records show, Garcia was in 1st District Court for a Change of Plea Hearing, Monday morning. He pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a child, amended to a second-degree felony.

Garcia was arrested in February after the victim told investigators how Garcia put his hand inside her pants and touched her inappropriately on several occasions. The defendant was an acquaintance of the girl’s family.

When deputies questioned Garcia, he stated that there was a lot of love and affection between the two of them. He claimed that he did not remember the assaults happening and if it did, it was unintentional.

Later during the interview, Garcia asked deputies to pass a message onto the victim. He then got down on his knees in front of the detective, and said he wanted to ask the girl to forgive him. He stated that it was not his intention to do her any harm.

During Monday’s court appearance, public defender Mike McGinnis said as part of attorney’s plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to seek a prison sentence. They also decided on asking for Garcia to be ordered to one-year in jail and be given credit for time already served.

The plea deal is only a recommendation and may or may not be followed by the court. It is also possible the defendant may be deported once the year is up.

Judge Brian Cannell scheduled sentencing for August 3 and ordered Garcia to undergo a pre-sentence report about his criminal history, compiled by probation officers.

Garcia remains in jail being held without bail.

will@cvradio.com