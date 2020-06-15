Utah State Athletics to begin phased re-opening of facilities June 15

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Athletics announced Monday a comprehensive plan to re-open its facilities for voluntary individual workouts for football players beginning today. This announcement follows decisions by the NCAA Division I Council and the Mountain West to allow the resumption of in-person voluntary workouts at on-campus facilities.

In this plan, other student-athletes will return later this summer in a phased approach.

Utah State Athletics has collaborated with the University, state and local health officials, and state leadership to develop a comprehensive plan that is designed to provide the highest levels of care for the health and safety of student-athletes, staff and the campus community.

Upon return to campus, Aggie student-athletes will be evaluated for clearance by the USU medical staff. Student-athletes will be continuously monitored and will be expected to adhere to a number of safety protocols, consistent with federal and local public health guidelines.

This re-opening of facilities will allow student-athletes to utilize on-campus weight rooms and athletic training facilities on a voluntary basis. With safety of student-athletes and staff remaining the No. 1 priority, policies will include that:

Student-athletes will be required to do a 14-day quarantine and be tested for COVID-19.

Signs and symptoms, including temperature checks will be administered to student-athletes and staff upon arrival at the facility each day. Those individuals that have been cleared will be issued wristbands by appropriate medical staff.

Student-athletes will be required to make an appointment to utilize weight rooms and athletic training facilities, and face coverings will be required when within six feet of others.

All equipment and facilities will be thoroughly sanitized after each use.

Locker room facilities will not be available to student-athletes.

The plan also outlines protocols for handling positive tests of student-athletes and staff, and is centered on the goals of creating safe and manageable return groups of student-athletes and staff, decentralizing potential areas of congestion and cross-contamination amongst teams and student-athletes and creating a contact tracing system within the department.

These protocols are designed to maintain a low risk for exposure, manage contact tracing at a high level, develop departmental baselines and manageable work groups for those directly working with the student-athletes, and establish a culture of compliance and social awareness to build long-term success.

The success within each phase will continue to guide the approach to subsequent phases, as greater numbers of student-athletes will be welcomed back to campus in the safest possible manner.