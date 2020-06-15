Utah State football to play at Mississippi State in 2024, date for Iowa game in 2023 has changed

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State University Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell announced Monday that the Aggies will play at Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. It will be the first time the two teams have played one another.

Game time and broadcast plans will be announced at a later date.

Utah State is familiar with SEC Country, having traveled to LSU this past season, to Tennessee in 2014 and to Auburn in 2011. USU has also played at Alabama twice, most recently in 2005, and at Kentucky three times, including a 35-6 road win in 1970, along with games at Arkansas in 2006 and at Georgia in 1999.

Utah State also announced that its 2023 game at Iowa will now be played on Sept. 2. Other scheduled games in 2023 include a home game against Idaho State on Sept. 9 and a road game at Connecticut on Sept. 30.