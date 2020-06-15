Utah State men’s basketball announces the addition of Karson Stastny

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith has announced the addition of Karson Stastny, a 6-foot-4 guard from Celina, Texas. Stastny will join the team and have four years to compete, beginning with the 2020-21 season.

“We are thrilled to announce Karson will be joining the Utah State Basketball family,” Smith said. “Karson has great feel for the game. He is skilled and can really shoot the ball. Karson is a fantastic young man that will thrive in Cache Valley.”

Stastny had a decorated career at Celina High School, scoring more than 2,000 career points and tallying more than 500 assists. As a senior, Stastny averaged more than 20 points per game and added five rebounds and five assists per contest. Stastny shot 64.2 percent from the floor, including 45 percent from behind the 3-point line, and 82.7 percent at the free throw line.

Stastny accumulated several individual accolades, as he was a four-time district MVP, three-time Texas Area Basketball Coaches (TABC) all-region selection and a TABC all-state selection as a senior. Stastny was also a two-time first-team all-area selection by the local media, along with earning all-Texomaland first-team honors and all-Texomaland newcomer awards.

Stastny also excelled on the track, where he won a district championship in the 200-meters and high jump, while also competing in the triple jump.

Away from the court, Stastny was an exemplar student as a member of the National Honor Society, National BETA Club, National Math Society and the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Stastny graduated in the top 10 percent of his class and is planning on majoring in accounting at Utah State.

Stastny comes from a basketball pedigree, as his father, Bobby, was his high school basketball coach and his sisters each played collegiately, representing Lipscomb and Texas Woman’s University.