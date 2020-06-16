41 new positive COVID-19 cases added in BRHD Tuesday; 13 total cases in Franklin County

LOGAN – The Bear River Health District’s Tuesday COVID-19 count of 41 positive cases includes 40 in Cache County, none in Box Elder County and a second confirmed case in Rich County.

That pushes the total number of positive tests in the district to 1,144. That includes 1,060 in Cache County, 82 in Box Elder County and two in Rich County

Tuesday’s BRHD report still indicates 23 patients in the district have been hospitalized, 18 in Cache County and five in Box Elder County.

The new state total is 14,937 and marks a daily rate increase of 2.5 percent from yesterday and includes 329 cases reported since Monday.

With 2,762 tests administered yesterday, 275,700 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 5.4 percent of the total tested.

There have been 145 total COVID deaths, two more than yesterday.

There are 8,470 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 32 more hospitalizations since yesterday, 143 positive cases are now hospitalized, and the total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah during the pandemic is 1,073.

The most recent Idaho report shows 3,462 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths, one more than yesterday. The Franklin County caseload has grown to 13 positive cases while there are none reported in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.