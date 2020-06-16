Cache Valley town seeking help to design it’s first city flag

Many cities in the valley are making some big changes to their regular summer activities. This includes Nibley city and their annual Heritage Days celebration. They’ve renamed it 2020 Heritage Days Re-invented and it will be missing some of the events that Nibley and valley residents have come to expect, like the carnival, the children’s theatre, the parade and fireworks and things like that will not be happening this year because of the coronavirus.

But the city decided to take a creative approach to this situation with virtual events like a Heritage Days coloring contest and a fitness challenge. On KVNU ‘s For the People program on Monday, Nibley mayor Shawn Dustin talked about another event, a Flag Design competition to design a flag for the city.

“When I realized that Nibley didn’t have one (a flag) and that we had this opportunity, I was just super excited to bring people in and see what we could come up with,” said Dustin.

He said they have adopted some rules to abide by when creating a city flag. One is ‘keep it simple’, saying a child should be able to draw it from memory. Another principle is to use symbols that mean something to the community, also use just 2 or 3 basic colors from a standard color set, meaning red, white, blue, green, yellow and black.

Entries are due by July 22nd, you can get more information at nibleycity-dot-com.