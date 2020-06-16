Millville man arrested for allegedly breaking into Logan home and threatening residents with a gun

Written by Will Feelright
June 16, 2020
Booking photo for Stephen N. Tueller (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 49-year-old Millville man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Logan home and threatening the residents with a gun. Stephen N. Tueller was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday afternoon after officers surrounded him outside a store.

Logan City Police Captain Curtis Hooley said officers responded to a Logan residence, just after midnight on June 13.

The alleged victims had called 911, reporting that a man had forced himself into their house. The suspect allegedly had a firearm and terrorized the occupants before fleeing on foot.

The alleged victims claimed they recognized the burglar as being Tueller. Police later found a motorcycle nearby that was also registered in his name.

Hooley said officers were unable to find Tueller outside the home but later tracked him to a business near 1000 N. Main St., Monday afternoon. He was taken into custody without incident.

Jail records show Tueller was booked on suspicion of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, both third-degree felonies; and two drug possession misdemeanors.

Hooley said it appears Tueller targeted the alleged victim’s home specifically. They allegedly had a prior history with each other.

Tueller is being held in jail on $31,360 bond. He will likely be formally arraigned on criminal charges in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.