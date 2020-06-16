Millville man arrested for allegedly breaking into Logan home and threatening residents with a gun

Booking photo for Stephen N. Tueller (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 49-year-old Millville man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Logan home and threatening the residents with a gun. Stephen N. Tueller was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday afternoon after officers surrounded him outside a store.

Logan City Police Captain Curtis Hooley said officers responded to a Logan residence, just after midnight on June 13.

The alleged victims had called 911, reporting that a man had forced himself into their house. The suspect allegedly had a firearm and terrorized the occupants before fleeing on foot.

The alleged victims claimed they recognized the burglar as being Tueller. Police later found a motorcycle nearby that was also registered in his name.

Hooley said officers were unable to find Tueller outside the home but later tracked him to a business near 1000 N. Main St., Monday afternoon. He was taken into custody without incident.

Jail records show Tueller was booked on suspicion of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, both third-degree felonies; and two drug possession misdemeanors.

Hooley said it appears Tueller targeted the alleged victim’s home specifically. They allegedly had a prior history with each other.

Tueller is being held in jail on $31,360 bond. He will likely be formally arraigned on criminal charges in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon.