October 11, 1927 – June 12, 2020 (age 92)

Olive Jean (Olivia) Simon Karren returned to her Heavenly Father on June 12, 2020 following an extended illness. Her journey took her home to be with her beloved husband, Nate, who preceded her in death July 18, 2019 and her only son, Tim, who passed January 19, 2015.

Olivia was born in Clifton, Idaho on October 11, 1927. She was the third child born to Gustave and Clessa Eliza Rasmussen Simon. Olivia grew up in Clifton, Idaho with her two siblings, Carl Simon and Ethel Simon Thornberry. She attended schools in Clifton and Preston, Idaho, later attending the University of Utah.

On January 15, 1950 Olivia married George Nathan (Nate) Karren in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were totally committed and fiercely loyal to each other. They built a happy home and family enjoying each other’s company and supporting each other for sixty-nine years.

Olivia worked in education management in Utah before moving to Idaho in 1973 to follow her husband who was transferred to Nampa, Idaho with Amalgamated Sugar. She continued her endeavors in the education field working with Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA) until her retirement. She and Nate enjoyed traveling and especially going on several cruises with friends and family.

After Nate’s passing on July 18, 2019 Olivia felt a total loss of purpose to her life. It was said that her light simply went out.

Olivia was an ambitious, forward thinking and confident woman in all the things she pursued. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, who provided advice and support whenever needed.

Olivia leaves behind: daughter, Shauna Rae and spouse Walter (Rich) Hoge of Nampa, Idaho; and her children Tiffani Noelle Isaacson and Dustin Shaun Isaacson; her daughter-in-law Tammy (Timothi Nathan Karren, deceased) and their children Tyler J. (TJ), spouse Kristal Mann, and Heather Ann, spouse (Toby Trent); great-grandchildren Rylon, Carter, Aiden, Tristan and Maddison.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Michael Dee for his continued support and Keystone Hospice for providing excellent care during those last difficult days.

Family will receive visitors at a viewing Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 North Midland Blvd., Nampa, Idaho.

A private family visitation prior to services Saturday June 20, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:00am at the Nampa West Stake Center, 1500 Smith Avenue, Nampa, Idaho with funeral at 11:00am. Guests may enter the Church beginning at 10:45am. Olivia will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 South Indiana Avenue, Caldwell, Idaho.

