Preliminary hearing set for Trenton man charged with sexting underage girl

Booking photo for Brayden M. Kersavage (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a 19-year-old Trenton man who is accused of sexting with an underage girl. Brayden M. Kersavage was arrested February 4 and later released from the Cache County Jail after posting bail.

Kersavage was in 1st District Court for a pretrial conference, appearing by web-conference. He was previously charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Logan City police suspect Kersavage exchanged photos with the alleged victim through a social media app that would display messages temporarily. The suspect would use a second phone to record the photos before they were deleted. He would then pose as the girl online and exchange the photos with others people.

During Monday’s court appearance, public defender Mike McGinnis requested the preliminary hearing, where a judge will determine whether prosecutors have sufficient to bind Kersavage over for trial. The hearing was scheduled for July 21.

McGinnis also asked the court to allow Kersavage to have access to the internet. He explained that the suspect was wishing to begin school and needed to use the internet to register and take classes.

Cache County deputy attorney Dane Murray originally told the court that he was concerned about Kersavage having access to online devices. He later explained that he could go along with McGinnis’ request if the suspect was closely monitored by law enforcement.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she would allow Kersavage internet access for school purposes. She told him that probation officers will search his electronic devices to ensure he does not use them illegally.

Kersavage is currently out of jail after posting bail. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

