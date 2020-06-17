Ask an Expert – Five frugal gift ideas for Father’s Day

Father’s Day gifts don’t have to be complicated or expensive. Simple but meaningful gift ideas that are easy on the budget and fun for kids often mean the most to fathers and grandfathers. Here are five frugal gift ideas for the father figure(s) in your life:

“All About Dad/Grandpa” questionnaire – This can be fun for kids, dads and grandpas alike. It is entertaining to hear children’s answers, and a great opportunity to understand their perceptions. There are many free, online printable questionnaires. Two to consider are Father’s Day Questionnaire and Dad I Mustache You a Question. Vintage pop bottles with a retro-inspired soda label – For a yummy treat for dads, buy retro-looking soda bottles and add your own label. One free printable label at delightfullynotedblog.com says, “Pops, you are one suh-weet dude!” Many others are available, or you could make your own! Coupon booklet – Think about the things that make dad happy, and give him coupons to use throughout the year. The coupons can be for activities or services, i.e., go for a hike, have a movie night, cook his favorite dinner, bake his favorite treat, vacuum his car, etc. You could even make a card to go with the coupons, such as the shirt and tie card found on East Coast Mommy’s blog. Fun Father’s Day photo – Dress the kids up in dad’s clothes, such as his shoes, tie, ballcap or whatever reminds them of him, and take pictures to give to him. This is a fun way for kids and dads to connect. Procrastination project – Does dad have something he keeps saying he wants to do, but never quite gets it done? Does he want to learn about a new piece of technology, complete a landscaping project, clean out the garage or complete other tasks that are permanently on the “I haven’t gotten around to it” list? Pick something on his list and help him tackle the job. He’ll be grateful to mark it off his list, and you’ll create wonderful memories as you work together to get the job done.

Remember, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to show love and appreciation and create priceless memories. Choose something from this list, or think of your own ideas to recognize the men in your life this Father’s Day.

“The best gifts in the world are not in the material objects one can buy from the store, but in the memories we make with the people we love.”

– Amanda Boyarshinov