August 18, 1929 – June 16, 2020 – (age 90)



Clarence Joseph Buck, 90, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Bingham Memorial.

He was born August 18, 1929 in Smithfield, Utah the son of Clarence and Martha Buck. Joe grew up in Smithfield, Utah, Burley and Homedale, Idaho. He graduated from Homedale High School in 1948 and was known as the Homedale Kid. He earned a football scholarship and went on to play at Northern Idaho College in Lewiston.

Joe was a lifelong farmer. He raised just about everything in crops and livestock.

On December 31, 1950 Joe married Gretchen Claire Miller in Boise, Idaho. Together, they raised 7 children. Joseph (Sharon) Buck, Kari (Harry) McDonald, Shelley Buck, Doug Buck, Chad Buck (deceased), Mitchell (Heidi) Buck, and Stan (Kim) Buck.

Joe’s passion was his kids and grandkids. He loved watching them play sports and participate in all their activities. He loved horses! He had a good stud and enjoyed breeding and racing. Golfing was another favorite pastime. You would often see him on the golf course and playing in Pro Am’s.

Joe is survived by Gretchen Buck, his children, Joseph (Sharon) Buck, Kari (Harry) McDonald, Shelley Buck, Doug Buck, Mitchell (Heidi) Buck, and Stan (Kim) Buck, his siblings, Sid, Hal, Penny, Favell and Debbie, 18 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Chad, sister Natalie, a grandchild Alex and great-grandchild JJ.

A funeral service will be held at Hawker Funeral Home at 11:00am on Friday, June 18, 2020. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Smithfield, Utah Cemetery following the service at 3:00pm.

Those who wish and unable to attend the service can watch the service Live by going to www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting

