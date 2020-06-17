Edward Dennis Cole

March 17, 1941 March 17, 1941 June 14, 2020

Dear husband and father, Dennis Cole, 79, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Lehi among family members due to brain cancer.

Dennis was the first child of three born to Hilda Mae Knudsen and Edward Jenkins Cole on March 17, 1941 in Brigham City, Utah. His younger school years were attended in Brigham City, Utah, and he graduated from Box Elder High School in Brigham City in May 1959. As a young man, he milked many cows for a neighbor both morning and night for $1.00 a day. He was always very pleasant, easy to get along with, and didn’t like or need a lot of attention.

In the years of 1962 to 1964 he fulfilled a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Uruguayan Mission in Montevideo, Uruguay where he learned to speak Spanish. The first time the family heard him speak Spanish was when we all took a trip to Disneyland in about 1982. The maid was still cleaning the room and he and she struck up a conversation. Wow! The family’s ears perked right up.

He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many positions.

Dennis worked summers for the U.S. Forest Service and attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah where he graduated in 1968 with a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He met Dot Fausett in 1966 and they were married June 15, 1968 in the Manti, Utah Temple. To this union they had four children.

His first job was working for the Utah Power and Light Company at the Naughton Plant in Kemmerer, Wyoming. He worked there for about three and a half years and then transferred to the Huntington Plant in Huntington, Utah. The family really enjoyed it there.

A change of jobs came about in 1979 and he decided to try coal mining for a while. The family moved to Price and the job went under in a few years. He, then, had a chance to go to work for IPP in 1983. He transferred to IPSC in August of 1985.

Dennis retired in 1996 and the family moved back to Price where he loved to plant large gardens and share vegetables with the family and neighbors. Another talent he had was making knives – forging steel and even using a bicycle chain to melt down for one of the blades; beautiful design. He loved making walking sticks also.

The last garden he planted was in May 2020. Then his illness returned with a bad headache, which resulted in another surgery.

He is survived by his wife, Dot, Price, Utah; son, Lynn, Price, Utah; three daughters, DeAnn, Highland, Utah, DeOnn (Bryan) Tolbert, Franklin, Idaho, Lana, Lehi, Utah; two sisters, Rea (Kevin) Jenkins, Millville, Utah, Rae (Ray) Bradbury, Brigham City, Utah; half-brother, Joe (Jackie) Cole, Rogue River, Oregon; half-sister, Mona Palitz, Marysville, Washington; two grandchildren, Jaycee Tolbert and Nathan Tolbert, Franklin, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his parents, half-brother, DeLond Cole.

The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Dr. Eugene Larsen and Dr. Walter Snihurowych; also the doctors and nurses at Castleview Hospital ER department. A special appreciation and thanks to ALL the doctors at the University of Utah Hospital, Huntsman Cancer Institute, Mountain Point Hospital, and American Fork Hospital and Clinic. A special thanks to CNS Hospice Care, doctors, nurses and all staff members in Utah County for their special help given.

Graveside service, Friday June 19, 2020, 11:00am at Cliffview Cemetery, 1600 East 800 North in Price, Utah. Family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home, 233 East Main Street, Price, Utah on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30am.

The service will be live streamed via the internet accessible on the Mitchell Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

