April 28. 1929 – June 15, 2020 (age 91)

Harold R. “Hal” Compton passed away on June 15, 2020 in Holladay, Utah.

He was born on April 28, 1929 in Brigham City, Utah to Mathew J. and Pearl Peters Compton. He graduated from Box Elder High School in 1947, where he was a member of the State Championship Football Teams of 1945 and 1946.

He had a great love of music and played saxophone in the band, orchestra and dance bands in Northern Utah. He graduated from Weber Jr. College and from the University of Utah in 1951, where he was a member of the famous University of Utah Marching Band and played bassoon in the University of Utah Symphony.

After receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree in Communications, Hal served two years as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army Signal Corps, including a tour of duty in Korea in 1954. Upon returning, he moved to Southern California where he worked at CBS Radio & Television for two years, followed by a 31-year career in public relations for GTE.

Hal especially enjoyed leisure time hiking and skiing in the Sierra Nevada. After retiring in 1987, Hal moved back to Utah where he could help care for his elderly mother. He lived in Park City where he enjoyed hiking and skiing in the nearby Wasatch Mountains. He led many hikes in the Uinta and Wasatch Mountains.

Hal took a part-time job with the Park City Chamber of Commerce as an information specialist in the Park City Museum & Information Center. He soon began to study and research Park City history and became an authority on its history. He later became a research historian for the Park City Historical Society & Museum and produced The Way We Were, an historical feature for The Park Record. In 1998, Hal was designated Park City’s Historian Laureate. He served as president of the Park City Historical Society & Museum and was an Emeritus Member of the Board of Directors at the time of his death. In 1998, Hal was selected Volunteer of the Year by the Utah Museum Association.

While serving as President of the Glenwood Cemetery Association, he produced the popular annual event, “Halloween at the Glenwood”. For many years, Hal gave entertaining walking tours and historical presentations. In recent years, he enjoyed long drives and longer nature walks with family. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother Glenn Compton and sisters Ruth Slovacek and Donna Petersen.

The family would like to thank the staff of BeeHive Homes of Park City as well as the staff of Spring Gardens Holladay.

Hal will be buried in the Compton Family plot in the Brigham City Utah Cemetery, where a graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020. A Celebration of life will be held in Park City at the Glenwood Cemetery on Monday, June 22, 2020.

