Jeffrey R. Holland of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hospitalized

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

SALT LAKE CITY – A top leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been hospitalized and tested for the coronavirus. Jeffrey R. Holland is undergoing medical treatment following a recent sickness.

Church spokesperson Eric Hawkins said, “Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was admitted to the hospital last week following several days of illness. He has been tested and does not have COVID-19. Other diagnostic studies are being done.”

Holland was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve on June 23, 1994. At the time of this call, the now 79-year-old was serving as a member of the First Quorum of the Seventy, to which he had been called on April 1, 1989.

Hawkins did not provide any further details about Holland’s health condition or recovery.

During Holland’s last public address in April, he called on the world to fight hunger, poverty and other global issues with the same emphasis given the coronavirus.

“When we have conquered (COVID-19)—and we will,” said Holland, “may we be equally committed to freeing the world from the virus of hunger, freeing neighborhoods and nations from the virus of poverty. May we hope for schools where students are taught—not terrified they will be shot—and for the gift of personal dignity for every child of God, unmarred by any form of racial, ethnic, or religious prejudice.”

