LETTER: North Logan Walmart Doesn’t Support Victims of Covid

I got kicked out of the North Logan Walmart tonight. I had been shopping there for 1.5 hours and had filled 2 carts full of groceries for my dozens of employees that are in mandatory quarantine because of Covid and can’t shop for themselves.

At 8:25 p.m. the Walmart suddenly announced on the speakers that the Walmart was closing at 8:30 p.m. and to finish shopping. At 8:30 p.m. they announced they were closed and for everybody to immediately go to the checkout stands. I only had two items left on my list, but a Walmart employee was suddenly standing in the aisle rounding everybody up, physically forcing everybody to immediately go to the check out.

I explained that all of the groceries I had were for victims of Covid and these people can’t leave their house for groceries because of mandatory quarantine and that I only needed 2 more items. It all fell on deaf ears without one ounce of sympathy. I got the last 2 items on my way out and I was at the checkout stands at 8:36 p.m., but apparently they had radioed up to the cashiers and told them not to allow me to check out.

And sure enough, another Walmart employee came over and physically blocked me from checking out saying I was not allowed to check out and to leave my two carts full of groceries and leave the store. I explained that my understanding was that certain checkers stay until 9:00 p.m from my experience last week shopping there for these same Covid victims were I was able to check out at 8:45 pm, and I explained that these important groceries were for victims of Covid.

The Walmart employee said the checkout stand line I was in was going to close right after the people ahead of me were done in an attempt to further inflame the situation. I asked if some checkers were going to stay until 9:00 p.m. that could check me out, but the employee wouldn’t answer and said that all the checkers had to go on break. I asked why would they need to go on break if they said the store was closed, they would just go home instead of going on break.

The employee got visibly upset and said there was just no way they were going to allow me to checkout and to immediately leave the store. There were 10 other checkout stands currently still running at the time with people still getting checked out, but they chose instead to not support victims of Covid and forced me to leave empty handed.

If you’d like to submit a Letter, fill out the necessary details here and clearly indicate you would like it to be considered a Letter to the Editor.