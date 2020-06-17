Logan City Council adopts holiday fireworks guidelines

LOGAN – The Logan City Council has approved new guidelines for the sale and use of fireworks during the upcoming Independence Day and Pioneer Day holidays.

Under guidelines suggested by Fire Chief Brad Hannig, vendors may sell Class C fireworks to the general public in the city of Logan between June 24 and July 25.

Class C fireworks include igniters, fuses and “common” fireworks. They are considered low explosives and suitable for private use, being generally smaller than more powerful Class B fireworks, which are used in commercial and public displays.

Those fireworks may be discharged between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. from July 2 to July 5 and July 22 to July 25. Hannig also noted that discharge hours would be extended to midnight on July 4 and July 24.

But the discharge of fireworks will be generally prohibited outside of the city’s developed neighborhoods.

Those prohibited areas include the city’s east bench (east of 1600 East and east of Gibbons Parkway, including the north and south slopes of the island area); the Gravel Pit Closure (a rectangular area bounded by 1200 East, 1000 North, 1400 East and 1200 North); the West Closure (the area west of 600 West to the city boundary); the North Closure (generally the area around the Logan Airport).

Hannig said the Logan Police Department will enforce those prohibitions to reduce the threat of wildfires due to the unsafe discharge of fireworks. Gov. Gary Herbert has already declared a state of emergency due to the threat of wildfires to public safety, property, critical infrastructure, natural resources and the environment.

Hannig admitted to city council members that he is particularly concerned that the private use of fireworks might increase significantly this year because so many traditional city fireworks displays have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.