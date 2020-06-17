Logan City Council approves $166 million budget

LOGAN – In the midst of a round of end-of-year housekeeping chores, the Logan City Council unanimously passed a budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21 with planned expenditures of more than $166 million.

During the council meeting on June 16, City Finance Director Richard Anderson said the proposed budget of $166,117,879 was based on conservative estimates that take into account reduced sale tax revenues due to the coronavirus business shutdown.

With a nod to the current nationwide climate of scrutiny on law enforcement, council member Tom Jensen took pains to note that the 2020-21 budget fully funds the Logan Police Department.

The council members also approved a property tax rate of .001473 for Fiscal Year 2020-21, which represented no increase in the tax rate for city property owners..

The council members voted themselves and Mayor Holly Daines no pay increase for the next fiscal year. That decision was in line with Daines’ previous announcement that city employees would receive no pay increases due to budget uncertainties resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

Under Resolution 20-16, which was adopted by council members unanimously, Daines will be paid $99,468, plus a $6,000 car allowance. The council members’ compensation for next year will be $15,606, plus a $300 car allowance.

Finally, the council members approved a budget of $2,815,000 for the Logan Redevelopment Agency during the next fiscal year.

Fiscal Year 2020-21 will begin July 1.