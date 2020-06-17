Logan City eligible for nearly $4.6 million in CARES funding

LOGAN – The city of Logan is eligible to receive nearly $4.6 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, if city officials can figure out how to spend that money quickly.

That message was conveyed to members of the Logan City Council by City Finance Director Richard Anderson on June 16, along with the news of an onerous number of limitations on the use of the funds and an unreasonable deadline for their expenditure.

The council members quickly voted to appropriate the $4,596,033 in available funding from the federal CARES Act, with the understanding that that amount could be changed by either state or federal officials in the near future.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in late March. That legislation appropriated more than $2 trillion to mitigate the public health and economic impact of the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak, including relief funding distributions to all Utah municipalities based on their populations.

“The most important requirement for the use of these funds,” Anderson explained, “is that they must be used to respond to COVID-19 (expenses) and cannot be used to prepare for some future event.”

For example, Anderson added, the CARES funds could be used to reimburse city accounts for the cost of personal protective gear already purchased for police and emergency medical services personnel. But those same funds could not be used to stockpile protective gear in anticipation of some future pandemic.

Having anticipated the council’s approval, Anderson said that he has already requested a distribution of $1.5 million of the available funds.

“We need … these funds so that we can be reimbursed for the (COVID-19) expenses we have already incurred in Fiscal Year 2020,” he said. “These costs are not terribly significant, but they nonetheless need to be reimbursed. We will then carry forward the remaining (CARES) funds into the next fiscal year.”

Expenses related to the COVID-19 outbreak that are eligible for reimbursement with the CARES funds must have been incurred since Mar. 1, according to the program’s federal guidelines. Stipulations added by state-level administrators of the program make it necessary for Logan officials to identify eligible expenses and reimburse them not later than Nov. 1.

“This will be incredibly difficult to do while also complying with the onerous (federal) documentation and compliance requirements,” Anderson added. “We are working on how best to utilize these funds and will bring a plan forward (for review by the city council) as soon as we are able to do so.”