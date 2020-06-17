February 11, 1986 – June 15, 2020 (age 34)

Stacy Ann Searle Ercanbrack was born in Burley, Idaho on February 11, 1986 to Trent Lee Searle and Lori Ann McGill. Stacy was the first-born child of the family, followed by her two brothers Benjamin and Zachary.

Stacy’s life was too short for many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives.

Stacy surprised her parents with her red hair, but they later came to know that it fit with her feistiness which served her well throughout her life. Unknown to many, Stacy quietly faced obstacles, including physically, from birth with bravery and courage.

Stacy grew up in Burley, Idaho and graduated from Burley High School in 2004, following which she attended the College of Southern Idaho. Stacy and Luke met at a New Year’s Eve dance and the rest is history. Two and a half months later they were engaged and then married in the Provo, Utah LDS Temple on June 21, 2005.

They began their life together in Twin Falls, Idaho, and in 2006 made Logan, Utah their home. Stacy cherished the friendships she made while working in Logan.

Stacy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she fulfilled several special callings including serving the children and youth. Stacy made lasting friendships with those she interacted with at church. Stacy showed many of us the love of Christ by her example of loving others and being of good cheer regardless of her situation.

Stacy loved her brothers beyond measure and found pride in their success while always being their biggest cheerleader. That love grew as she excitedly fulfilled her role as an aunt with joy. Stacy’s bright spirit and unconditional love will always be counted as her family and friends’ greatest blessing.

Stacy was proceeded in death by her paternal grandmother Deanne Searle, father-in-law Val Ercanbrack, and her cousins Bethany Tolle and Whitney Searle.

Stacy is survived by her husband Luke Ercanbrack, mother Lori (Sam) Yoshida, father Trent (Jen) Searle, brothers Ben (Bobbie) Searle (Teagan), and Zach (Lexi) Searle, maternal grandparents Luther and Mayna McGill, paternal grandfather Francis Searle, mother-in-law Ida Ercanbrack, brothers-in-law Colton Ercanbrack, Byron Ercanbrack, sisters-in-law Sarah (Steve) Williams, Tresa (Chet) Durand (Stetson, Brickie, Ivy), several step-brothers and sisters, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and very dear friends.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 6:00 – 8:00pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah. A graveside service will be the following morning, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00am at Pleasant View Cemetery located at Pleasant View Lane, Burley, Idaho.

To view the Zoom graveside, please click on the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83806332743

In lieu of flowers the family is accepting monetary donations.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries