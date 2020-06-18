55 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, most in a week; jobs open at BRHD

The new satellite branch of the Bear River Health Department in south Logan in the Riverwoods complex.

LOGAN – In what is a sign of our pandemic times, the Bear River Health Department is advertising jobs that, when filled, will assist with the department’s COVID efforts. There are openings for case managers, disease investigators, health educators, support staff and an epidemiologist. The details for these jobs are available at brhd.org.

In the meantime, the Thursday report of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the district shows 55 new ones, the most in a week.

The new count includes 49 in Cache County, five in Box Elder County and another case in Rich County. That brings the the total BRHD caseload to 1,229 with 1,136 in Cache County, 90 in Box Elder County and three in Rich County.

The new state total of confirmed cases is 15,839 and marks a daily rate increase of 3.2 percent from yesterday.

That includes 495 cases reported since yesterday, which is the second largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since totals began in March for the state. The largest one-day figure was 546, on June 6 during the height of the outbreak at the JBS meat packing plant in Hyrum.

With 3,993 tests administered yesterday, 282,685 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 5.6 percent of the total tested.

There have been 152 total COVID deaths, three more than yesterday.

There are 8,786 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 18 more hospitalizations since yesterday, 150 positive cases are now in the hospital.

The most recent Idaho report shows 3,632 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths. The Franklin County caseload has grown to 15 positive cases while there are none reported in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.