Deputies renew search for man who allegedly escaped from jail work release program

Booking photo for Abraham Gamez (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Cache County sheriff’s deputies have renewed their search for a 20-year-old Hyrum man who escaped from the Cache County Jail in February. Abraham Gamez reportedly failed to return to the jail after being allowed work release.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said Gamez had employment through a local temp agency and was allowed to be temporarily released from jail to report to his employer for a work shift. He left at night and was supposed to report back to the jail after his shift the next morning. He instead allegedly ran from the program. His whereabouts are still unknown.

Gamez is Hispanic. He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 240 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair. He is a known drug user and gang affiliate, with a local criminal history. He also has local ties to Cache County.

In August, Gamez was arrested by the Cache-Rich Drug Task Force. He had been incarcerated since that time, serving a one year sentence for charges related to weapons, drugs, and theft.

In February, Gamez was given the opportunity to participate in the jail work release program by First District Court Judge Angela Fonnesbeck. He was scheduled to be released in October.

Anyone with information regarding Gamez’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

will@cvradio.com