February 21, 1938 – June 16, 2020 – (age 82)

Gordon (Buck) Sala Thomas, a beloved husband, father, grandfather “Bopa”, and friend passed away on June 16, 2020 in Logan, Utah.

Buck was born on February 21, 1938 in Los Angeles, California. He married Judith Ann Kelley on February 14, 1962 and they celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this year.

Buck worked for Lockheed Martin for 44 years and retired in 2004 while residing in Lakeridge, Virginia. Buck and his wife served a full time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah on Temple Square involved in assisting others with family history work. After their mission, they moved to Logan, Utah.

Buck was one of four children of parents Gordon S. Thomas and Georgia E. Judd. He is survived by his wife, Judith Kelley; two sons, Jay and Michael Thomas; two daughters, Susan Whisman and Amelia Gray ; a sister, Penny Kennedy; a brother Nick Thomas, and he also leaves 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother, James Thomas.

Buck will always be remembered by all who knew him as a dedicated family man, someone who loved to make others smile, and a faithful member of the church.

A viewing and a small ceremony will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah. A memorial service will be held on July 4, 2020.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary