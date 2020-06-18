Jeannine Smith Hymas *Updated Info*

Jeannine Smith Hymas returned home to her Heavenly Father on June 11, 2020.

Jeannine was born in Montpelier, Idaho on October 7, 1933 to Vernon Hirschi Smith and Etta Elaine Myers. She was welcomed into the home by a sister, Peggy Lou. They were inseparable and the best of friends all their lives.

Jeannine spent her childhood years in Montpelier, Idaho and attended kindergarten, elementary, junior high, and high school there. After graduation from high school in 1951, she attended Henegar Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jeannine married William Alma Adams and they had two daughters, Karen Jeannine and Peggy Dawn. After their divorce she married Roger Glenn Reed Jensen and they had one son, Timothy Smith. She later married LeRoy Hymas and they had one son, David LeRoy.

After her divorce in 1983, Jeannine moved to Utah where she worked and attended school. She became a Registered Nurse in 1986 at the age of 52 and worked in Idaho and Utah. The last ten years of her nursing career she worked for the Utah State Health Department. After her retirement in 1999 she moved back to her childhood home in Montpelier.

She was a very loving and kind person and loved to help others. She always put others first. She served in many organizations, such as Montpelier Lions Club and Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

She was a strong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings there.

Jeannine loved hunting, fishing, reading, crocheting, doing puzzles and playing cards. She enjoyed doing things with her family and especially the grandchildren. She loved to travel and took her grandchildren on many trips. She loved attending events that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were participating in. She loved learning new things and at the age of 73 learned to play the piano.

She has spent most of the last five years in Aloha, Oregon with her daughter, Karen.

She is survived by her four children, Karen, Peggy Dawn, Tim, and David. She has 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and a step-son Danny Hymas.

Jeannine will have a family funeral on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Schwab-Matthews Mortuary in Montpelier, Idaho.

A public visitation will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Schwab Matthews Mortuary, 702 Clay Street, Montpelier, Idaho from 6:00 – 8:00pm. She will be buried in the Montpelier Idaho Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary