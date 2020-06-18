Logan man accepts plea deal in strangulation case

Booking photo for Dillan T. Derrick (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 20-year-old Logan man has confessed to assaulting his pregnant ex-girlfriend. Dillan T. Derrick was originally arrested May 7.

Court records show, Derrick participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning. He waived his rights to a preliminary hearing and fair trial, and excepted a plea deal.

As part of the agreement, Derrick pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and aggravated assault, both third degree felonies.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to a domestic dispute on May 7. The victim reported Derrick had come over to her residence earlier to discuss their relationship. During the argument the woman told the suspect to leave multiple times.

The woman reported Derrick pushed her and at one point, briefly wrapped his hands around her neck to choke her. She had bruising, scratches and swelling on parts of her body.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck scheduled sentencing for July 27.

Derrick is being held in jail without bail. He could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

