U.S. Senate work goes on but things take a little bit longer because of virus

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Mike Lee was a guest, Thursday, on KVNU’s For the People program. Like other governmental bodies the coronavirus has changed how the senate does its business. But he said they don’t meet virtually but they do take precautions.

“We’re in session in Washington, yeah the coronavirus has definitely complicated things, but we don’t pass legislation without being here. We have to be able to be here to vote and we’ve altered some of our procedures. We draw out our roll call votes a little longer so that members can file in and out while distancing. Our committee hearings, you’ll see us all spaced and seated at least six feet apart,” Lee explained.

He said one of the things you won’t see now that was quite common before is what they call ‘scrums’ on the senate floor, large informal gatherings of senators discussing various issues in between votes.

“You don’t see much of that these days because it’s almost impossible to have a scrum while social distancing. So that has made things a little bit strained, a little bit harder to get as many people together in the same way that you need to have these private conversations in order to reach certain compromises. But we’re dealing with it as best we can.”

Lee said senate activity pretty much grew to a grinding halt in the first 6 weeks of the pandemic as everything was pretty much locked down. Activity has picked up but the process now takes a bit longer and is not as efficient.