USU epidemiologist helping with BRHD COVID case investigations

In a 2019 lecture, USU Public Health faculty member Scott Bernhardt addresses vector-borne diseases. The epidemiologist is part of Utah's Medical Reserve Corps, helping the Bear River Health Department investigate a recent surge of COVID-19 cases. (Photo courtesy of Utah State University)

LOGAN – Scott Bernhardt is a Utah State University professor and, as an epidemiologist, is volunteering his time to help the Bear River Health Department control a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Bernhardt is assisting with case investigations at a Hyrum meat plant.

“We work to collect information about when they might have been exposed, who they might have been exposed by and what kind of symptoms they have,” Dr. Bernhardt explains. “And then we are really working hard to be able to try and identify other individuals that they may have come into contact with.”

Bernhardt says with the uptick in cases since Memorial Day, public officials and valley residents must balance public health risks with economic effects.

“In Cache Valley, we’re dealing with our first surge of the disease. We were able to hold off on that because we had closed things down in March and April.

“But as we have opened things up, that’s really why we are seeing all these cases taking place. So, as we continue to open things up, unfortunately, this isn’t really that much of a surprise.”

Dr. Bernhardt is a USU Professional Practice Assistant Professor who was with the CDC during the SARS outbreak.

He is one of several Utah Medical Reserve Corps volunteers helping the Bear River Health Department.

He said he is always looking for real-world cases for his epidemiology class lectures.