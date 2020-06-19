Conservation Corps at USU moves into a summer season despite COVID-19

LOGAN – Like most of society in the COVID era, the opportunities the Utah Conservation Corps (UCC) provides college students to make a positive impact in Utah’s parks and public lands have been affected.

Sean Damitz, co-founder and current director of the UCC at Utah State University, said by this time every summer they have deployed 100 AmeriCorps student workers across the state. Due to the pandemic, they have just sent out about 35 to work in teams. They were deployed after two weeks of training and a quarantine period.

“Our young adults in the field,” Damitz says, “are typically doing a mix of trail maintenance, construction, habitat restoration, fuels reduction and invasive weed removal typically with local, state and federal land management agencies.”

They go out on a 10-week summer field season, receiving a living allowance for that service. Many of them move into public land management after graduation.

“At Utah Conservation Corps, we’ve been an AmeriCorps program throughout our 19 years existence. As an AmeriCorps program we’re able to offer the folks that sign up for the terms of service with us basically a living allowance which comes every other week and so they get that living allowance and at the end of their term of service they get an education award that is based on that term of service.”

The Utah Conservation Corps is housed within USU’s Center for Community Engagement, the home to several programs that address sustainability and conservation needs at USU and throughout the community.