October 02, 1940 – June 16, 2020 (age 79)

Henry Randolph Mathews passed away June 17, 2020, at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

He was born in Millville, Cache, Utah on October 2, 1940, to Oscar Randolph Mathews and Evva Leone Parkinson.

They later moved to Preston, Idaho, where he attended school. After graduation he attended Ricks College. He took time out of school to go on a two year mission to Stockholm, Sweden. After returning, he finished his education at Ricks College.

While attending Ricks College, he met Phyllis Sommer. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 29, 1966. One son was born to this union, Tony Henry Mathews.

He worked as a barber for a few years after attending Barber School and earning his license. He then decided to work for Ricks College as a custodial supervisor over students. He stayed at Ricks College until 2003, when he retired.

During his retirement years, he was an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple, until he and Phyllis were called to serve a temple mission in Stockholm, Sweden. Upon being released, Henry and Phyllis worked in the Idaho Falls Temple until 2015.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Mathews and his grandson, Hyrum Henry Mathews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Randolph Mathews and Evva Leone Parkinson and his son, Tony Henry Mathews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00am at the Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 100 East, Rexburg, Idaho. A visitation will be held prior to the services from 10:00 – 10:45am.



