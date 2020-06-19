Jeffrey R. Holland of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released from hospital

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

SALT LAKE CITY — A top leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been released from the hospital after treatment and coronavirus testing. Jeffrey R. Holland was undergoing medical treatment following a recent sickness.

Church spokesperson Eric Hawkins said, “Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, who was hospitalized for brief observation, has been released from the hospital. He is returning to normal activities.”

Holland was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in June 1994. At the time of this call, the now 79-year-old was serving as a member of the First Quorum of the Seventy, to which he had been called in April 1989.

Hawkins said, Holland and his family appreciated the prayers and concern on his behalf.

In September, Holland spoke to students at Utah State University. The devotional was held in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Holland explained how to be of good cheer despite the challenges of life. He said, “My theory is that those great men and women in past dispensations were able to keep going, to keep testifying, to keep trying to do their best, not because they would succeed but because they knew you would!”

