Logan furniture and design business recognized among nation’s best

LOGAN – Logan-based Curate Company has been recognized by a national magazine as one of the top independent furniture stores in the country.

Curate Company owner and principal designer Kent Ricks says Home Accents Today – a premier trade magazine for the furniture industry – placed his store in the top 50 in America.

“We were nominated for (the recognition),” Ricks explains. The 2020 Retail Stars were selected based on research analysts and Home Accents Today’s managing editor, Thomas Lester.

“We were asked a series of questions asking what we were doing in terms of helping customers, what we were doing differently in terms of our shop, in terms of presenting merchandise in interesting ways.”

The Retail Stars list highlights brick-and-mortar retailers of home furnishings, home accessories, and interior design showrooms. Curate Company was one of only two such stores selected in the state of Utah.

Ricks has been in retail for over 20 years and launched Curate Company in 2017. The company is located in the old Edwards Furniture building at 26 South Main in Logan, giving Ricks an historic 140-year-old building to showcase furniture and design in unique ways.

“The retail experience is exciting to me. … It’s not just a matter of having a row of tables put together. We place products in vignettes, in more lifestyle ways of how you might envision it in your home.”

People have been spending more time in their homes over the last three months, and that has caused them to reconsider their living space.

“COVID caused us to consider all the changes we want to make in our homes with all of us being confined in our spaces that we have been in for so long. We are seeing things we want to update, things we want to function a little more effective for our families.”