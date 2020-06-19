Logan School District plans working groups to determine future of Dual Language Immersion

LOGAN – In March, the Logan City School District postponed a decision about shrinking two Dual Language Immersion (DLI) programs into only one. A Spanish language program has been offered at Bridger Elementary and a Portuguese program has been offered at Hillcrest Elementary. In March, the district said it would make a final decision by next winter.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Superintendent Frank Schofield announced the creation of a committee to further examine the viability of DLI. He said the committee will be comprised of principals, teachers and parents involved with or affected by DLI in the district.

“We feel that in this way we can have a balance of perspectives,” Schofield explained, “people from various backgrounds participating in that committee while still making sure the committee is not so large it becomes unwieldy and cannot manage the conversations and do the work that it needs to do.”

Those participating on the committee will include:

Logan School Board member Larry Williams

Superintendent Schofield

Director of Elementary Schools Jed Grunig

Hillcrest Elementary Principal Spencer Holmgren

Bridger Elementary Principal John Taggart

A principal from either Mount Logan Middle School or Logan High School

Four parents of DLI students (two from Bridger, two from Hillcrest)

Four parents of non-DLI students (one each from Ellis, Adams, Wilson and Woodruff)

A DLI teacher from Bridger, a DLI teacher from Hillcrest, a non-DLI teacher from one of those schools and a non-DLI teacher from an elementary school in the district which does not offer Dual Language Immersion.

The committee will be charged with exploring the positive aspects of DLI that should be maintained, while also examining the issues and challenges that need to be resolved.

“We would like to review solutions that have been implemented throughout the state that might be applied in our district,” Schofield added. “We have information from a variety of districts, as well as from our state office, about the things they are seeing that work well and the challenges that they’re seeing. So, we can discuss those solutions. They all have pros and cons, they all have challenges that they address and challenges that they don’t. But we want to review those solutions with the committee.”

The committee will be asked to rank their options and present them to the school board for a final review.

This committee will begin to convene in September and will meet twice a month in September, October and November to discuss options and rank preferences. The committee will share their recommendations with the school board in November, and the board is expected to make a final decision in December for the 2021-22 school year.

School Board President Ann Geary said the people need to realize that the board is not taking action on this committee until they provide the public an opportunity to weigh in on it, which will take place on Tuesday, June 23.

“We will be at Logan High and we will be having public comments so if anyone wants to come and speak to the committee make-up and also the committee’s responsibilities, that is what the board is discussing tonight about DLI.”

After completing a tour of Hillcrest Elementary School’s construction, the board will hold their last meeting of the year at Logan High School at 5 p.m. School board members will be spaced on the stage and attendees will be encouraged to spread out in the auditorium.