State reports a one-day record of positive cases; refugee health fair being held Saturday in Logan

LOGAN – With state health officials reporting 586 positive cases Friday – another one-day record – it also continues a trend of elevated numbers recently. Nine of the past 10 days have brought more than 300 new cases.

The Bear River Health Department’s Friday report of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the district shows 76 new ones: 69 in Cache County, seven in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

The new caseload totals after more than three months of the pandemic: 1,305 for the district, 1,205 in Cache County, 97 in Box Elder County and three in Rich County.

Saturday is National Refugee Day and the Bear River Health Department is joining Intermountain Health Care, Cache County, The Family Place, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several other partners to host a Drive Through Health Fair.

During the event at the Cache County Fairgrounds Saturday from 6-8 p.m., important materials will be distributed to the refugee community about steps everyone can take to protect themselves against coronavirus. Those who attend will also receive a free meal box, while supplies last, plus other COVID-19 swag including face coverings.

The 586 new positive tests statewide reported Friday means the new statewide caseload of 16,425 marks a daily rate increase of 3.7 percent from yesterday.

Including 4,673 tests administered yesterday, 287,358 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 5.7 percent of the total tested.

There have been 155 total COVID deaths, three more than yesterday.

There are 9,113 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 25 more hospitalizations since yesterday, 149 positive cases are now in the hospital.

The most recent Idaho report shows 3,743 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths. The Franklin County caseload remains at 15 positives while there are none reported in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.