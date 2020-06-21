UDOH reports 394 cases Sunday; BRHD finds 44 new positives

LOGAN – The pace of record-setting COVID-19 numbers statewide both Friday and Saturday fell off with 394 positives cases in the Sunday report from the Utah Department of Health.

Saturday’s 643 cases shattered Friday’s all time record of 586. There has been a more than 22 percent increase in cases from last week to this week. The average number of case counts to the just completed week was 450, a record high during the pandemic.

Still, it’s now been that 11 of the last 12 days have seen more than 300 new cases, continuing a trend of elevated numbers recently.

The Bear River Health Department’s Sunday report of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the district shows 44 new positives with 38 in Cache County, six in Box Elder County and no new cases in Rich County.

Over the three months of the pandemic, the total district caseload has grown to 1,392 with 1,283 in Cache County, 106 in Box Elder County and three in Rich County.

The 394 new positive tests reported statewide Sunday means the new statewide caseload of 17,462 marks a daily rate increase of 2.3 percent from yesterday.

Including 3,518 tests administered yesterday, 296,395 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 5.9 percent of the total tested.

There have been 158 COVID deaths, three more than yesterday.

There are 9,659 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 19 more hospitalizations since yesterday, 169 positive COVID-19 cases are now in the hospital.

The Saturday night Idaho report shows 4,006 confirmed COVID-19 cases and still 89 deaths. The Franklin County caseload grew to 17 positives while there are none in Bear Lake and Oneida counties.