Cache Makers making adjustments to keep kids engaged this summer

Cachemakers.org

LOGAN — Cache Makers is normally a very hands-on experience in which kids get an opportunity to be exposed to various types of science, to be able to work on projects from Lego Robotics to, recently, a big project that gave kids exposure to some of the science that normally only NASA gets to play with. But in this era of social distancing, things changed.

The 4-H associated program has taken many of their courses and summer camps virtual. From the virtual Minecraft courses, a Ham Radio virtual course and one that parents might be excited about themselves, the Virtual Spa Science course. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Ari Gammon from Cache Makers talked about that camp.

“And I’ve been putting together a lot of the biological things we learn about and stress. What we learned about a lot today is where stress comes from and how to manage our stress and good strategies to go through stressful events and things like that. Because stress is caused from two things, either internal sources, such as the way we feel and think about ourselves and external sources,” said Gammon.

She said especially with what’s been going on with the pandemic, it’s good to learn how we can manage our stress and relax. As of late Monday afternoon there were still 5 openings for that camp.

Other camps coming up include a photography course beginning June 29th.

“So what’s going to be happening with this one is especially where everyone has been so cooped up inside and the weather’s nicer and nicer and we have the opportunity to go outside and capture beauty. I think it would be perfect to do this, so we’ll be learning some good do’s and don’t’s of photography and capturing more of beauty than people. People are important but I feel like, especially right now, it’s so nice outside. I think it’s the perfect time to pick up old habits such as photography.”

Also at their website – Cache Makers.org – you can see information on helping families come up with a weekly family fun time centered around science and related topics.