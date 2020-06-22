California bans state-paid travel to Idaho over new laws

FILE - In this March 27, 2020, file photo, is the Statehouse and skyline in Boise, Idaho. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Monday, June 22, 2020, added Idaho to a list of 11 other states where state-funded travel isn't allowed because he determined that they violate a California law. That 2017 law is intended to guard against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Attorney General Xavier Becerra has added Idaho to a list of 11 other states where state-funded travel isn’t allowed because he determined that they violate a California law. That 2017 law is intended to guard against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

Becerra on Monday cited two new laws that he says allow discrimination against transgender people. One repeals protections enabling transgender students to compete on athletic teams consistent with their gender identity. The second bars amending birth certificates so they are consistent with the person’s gender identity.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little says they are not discriminatory.