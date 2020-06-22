– March 20, 2020

Dr. James Thomas Northrop of Pahrump, passed away March 20, 2020 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marcia; is survived by his fiance Linda Bardol; daughter Dana Utter, son-in law Jim Utter, and grands Taylor and Olivia Schoenfield of Lake Stevens, Washington; daughter Jessica Colgate, son-in-law Glen Colgate, and grands Sydney and Taylor Colgate of Henderson, Nevada; and beloved family from Michigan, Nevada, Indiana, Florida, Arizona, and Washington.

Jim was born and raised in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the son of Joseph Northrop and Vera Marsh, who both preceded him in death. Jim graduated from Loy Norrix High School in 1964. After graduating high school, he married Marcia Perry. He attended Western Michigan University and graduated with a BS in behavioral psychology and MS in experimental psychology. In 1971, the young family moved to Logan, Utah where Jim attended Utah State University and graduated with a PhD in experimental psychology. In In 1976, Jim and Marcia moved to Las Vegas and Jim began an internship at Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health. Jim worked as an intern, director of the adolescent psychiatric hospital, acting director and director of mental health, and psychologist in the crisis and hospital programs at Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health.

In 2004, Jim and Marcia moved to Pahrump, Nevada. Jim worked as a psychologist at Pahrump Mental Health before retiring from the state in June of 2011. Jim was an instructor and proponent of the Teaching Family Model which was supported by Boy’s Town, taught COPE (court-required parenting courses that are intended to help separating parents support their children during divorce) for 17 years, and taught various psychology courses at the Community College of Southern Nevada/College of Southern Nevada from 1978 until 2020.

His passion for psychology was clear when he was presenting in classes and conferences. His unique interests in antiques and art were displayed all over his home, and his creative collection of converse high tops, belt buckles and collection of classic vehicles were one of a kind. His love for poetry was evident when he read poetry to others and with the countless poems he wrote for family and friends for birthdays, celebrations of life, funerals, graduations, holidays, retirements, and weddings. Jim was most active in loving and leaving legacies for family and friends.

The family extends it’s heartfelt thanks to the amazing doctors and staff of Sunrise Hospital and Sienna Rehab Facility for touching our lives as they cared for him in their facilities, and staff of the Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas who provided so much comfort and support to Jim; and to our family, friends, and neighbors for their love and support. Thank you all.

In keeping with Jim’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to American Heart Association, American Psychological Association, COPD Foundation, or Mental Health of America.

Thank you, Jim, for all you did for so many. We will always love you. You will always be in our hearts.

Services are pending.